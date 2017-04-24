Rights of immigrants outlined by panel at Hartnell

Salinas >> An immigration panel was held at Hartnell College Sunday to try to ease the fears of undocumented immigrants in Monterey County. The panel included a Salinas police officer, two immigration attorneys, a representative from the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, a representative of the United Farm Workers Union Foundation and a Hartnell student who is a “dreamer” .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.