Rainy winter has mosquito abatement district in Salinas ready for invasion
Salinas >> A wet winter has led to the creation of numerous ponds where there were none before, or at least not since the drought. That means the Northern Salinas Valley Mosquito Abatement District will have its hands full this season in order to keep the mosquito population in check and mitigate the chance of a health risk.
