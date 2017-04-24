Quick Bites: Heartwarming restaurant rebirth and 10 other food news snack items.
A few months after Oldtown Salinas institution Yangste Taste of Thai closed when Chef Freddy Ramirez suffered a major health scare and left loved ones and loyal customers reeling-increasingly so after preliminary reopen dates passed-returns to life Friday, April 28. After more than three months dark, the reopening is an awesome update for lovers of ToT's spicy cauliflower and pineapple fried rice, and better news for the many more who love Ramirez infinitely more than his food. a Well, shoot.
