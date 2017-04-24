Quick Bites: Heartwarming restaurant ...

Quick Bites: Heartwarming restaurant rebirth and 10 other food news snack items.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

A few months after Oldtown Salinas institution Yangste Taste of Thai closed when Chef Freddy Ramirez suffered a major health scare and left loved ones and loyal customers reeling-increasingly so after preliminary reopen dates passed-returns to life Friday, April 28. After more than three months dark, the reopening is an awesome update for lovers of ToT's spicy cauliflower and pineapple fried rice, and better news for the many more who love Ramirez infinitely more than his food. a Well, shoot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Tue Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr 4 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC