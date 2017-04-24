PHOTOS: Holocaust Memorial Day Observance in Salinas
Lighting the Memorial Candles at the Yom HaShoah Holocaust Memorial Day observance held at Temple Beth El in Salinas, CA on Sunday, April 23rd, 2017. There are six - each one representing a million souls.
