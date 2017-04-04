Officers train in building trust
Salinas police officers received a different sort of training - how to empathize with those who ask "Why'd you stop me?" Officers train in building trust Salinas police officers received a different sort of training - how to empathize with those who ask "Why'd you stop me?" Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2ozSq3B On Monday, a roomful of Salinas police officers received a different sort of training - how to empathize with those who ask "Why'd you stop me?" Last year, the Salinas Police Department and Monterey County Sheriff's Office received an $850,000 grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections to increase community trust through the "Why'd You Stop Me" program.
