Norm Groot, Kim Stemler: The hard wor...

Norm Groot, Kim Stemler: The hard work of collaboration

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Something great is happening in Monterey County. Working together with a broad and diverse coalition of local stakeholders, we took a state mandate that first appeared to be lemons and made lemonade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Mar 14 Teresa Nichols 36
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb '17 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb '17 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Monterey County was issued at April 01 at 1:42PM PDT

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC