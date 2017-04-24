new Even more DC-area McDonalda s get mobile ordering in big rollout

The number of D.C.-area McDonald's locations offering a mobile order-and-pay option will expand to more than 325 within the next few weeks, the fast food giant's largest mobile rollout outside of a handful of test markets on the West Coast. McDonald's says it will use customer feedback in D.C. as it gets ready for its national launch of a mobile order-and-pay option across its 14,000 U.S. locations in the fourth quarter.

