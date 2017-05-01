National Media Ignores DREAMer Facing...

National Media Ignores DREAMer Facing Deportation Over Meth Bust, Alleged Gang Ties

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Gateway Pundit

The national media has an agenda to portray illegal aliens in the best possible light, especially illegal alien youths known by the propaganda term "DREAMers" who are protected by former President Barack Obama's DACA executive action. When a DREAMer gets in serious trouble with the law that reflects badly on the media's pro-amnesty agenda the national media doesn't report on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr 4 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC