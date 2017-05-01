National Media Ignores DREAMer Facing Deportation Over Meth Bust, Alleged Gang Ties
The national media has an agenda to portray illegal aliens in the best possible light, especially illegal alien youths known by the propaganda term "DREAMers" who are protected by former President Barack Obama's DACA executive action. When a DREAMer gets in serious trouble with the law that reflects badly on the media's pro-amnesty agenda the national media doesn't report on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC