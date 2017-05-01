Nancy Isakson: Landowners win key points in suit

The Salinas Valley Water Coalition filed a lawsuit on Jan. 13 against Monterey County Water Resources Agency and the county of Monterey. The coalition felt it necessary to bring a lawsuit to compel the agency to keep its promises - to manage and operate the reservoirs consistent with the Salinas Valley Water Project , to stop its unlawful diversion to storage, and to respect landowners' overlying and riparian water rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.