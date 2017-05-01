Nancy Isakson: Landowners win key points in suit
The Salinas Valley Water Coalition filed a lawsuit on Jan. 13 against Monterey County Water Resources Agency and the county of Monterey. The coalition felt it necessary to bring a lawsuit to compel the agency to keep its promises - to manage and operate the reservoirs consistent with the Salinas Valley Water Project , to stop its unlawful diversion to storage, and to respect landowners' overlying and riparian water rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC