Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 101 near Gilroy

A 26-year-old Salinas man was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in the southern reaches of Santa Clara County. The motorcyclist was splitting lanes of slow traffic on southbound 101 near Mesa Road at an undetermined speed when vehicles ahead came to a sudden stop, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.

