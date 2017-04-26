Motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 101 near Gilroy
A 26-year-old Salinas man was killed Monday afternoon in a motorcycle crash on Highway 101 in the southern reaches of Santa Clara County. The motorcyclist was splitting lanes of slow traffic on southbound 101 near Mesa Road at an undetermined speed when vehicles ahead came to a sudden stop, according to a report from the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Tue
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC