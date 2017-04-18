Man sentenced for shooting wife, her cousin and killing her aunt, uncle in Monterey County
A Garden Grove man who confronted his wife and her relatives in the parking lot of a government office in Salinas in 2015 and shot them, was sentenced for double murder and attempted murders. Samuel Ejaz, 51, received two life terms without the possibility of parole, plus four additional life terms for the two murders and two attempted murders occurring at the Social Security office in Salinas, all with the use of a semi-automatic handgun according to a Monterey County District Attorney Office press release.
