Man sentenced for shooting wife, her ...

Man sentenced for shooting wife, her cousin and killing her aunt, uncle in Monterey County

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Campbell Reporter

A Garden Grove man who confronted his wife and her relatives in the parking lot of a government office in Salinas in 2015 and shot them, was sentenced for double murder and attempted murders. Samuel Ejaz, 51, received two life terms without the possibility of parole, plus four additional life terms for the two murders and two attempted murders occurring at the Social Security office in Salinas, all with the use of a semi-automatic handgun according to a Monterey County District Attorney Office press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr 4 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC