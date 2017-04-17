Man gets life in prison for Blanco Ci...

Man gets life in prison for Blanco Circle murders

Monday Read more: The Salinas Californian

Man gets life in prison for Blanco Circle murders Samuel Ejaz opened fire in a Blanco Circle parking lot, killing two and wounding two others. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pvdGFl A man who killed two after opening fire on his estranged wife and her family members in a Salinas parking lot has been sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

