Keith Van Der Maaten: New draft EIR needed for Cal Am desal plant
The Marina Coast Water District is compelled to speak out about the proposed Monterey Peninsula Water Supply Project. By proposing to take its source water from a point in Marina's Coastal Zone, the project's intake wells threaten our groundwater and potentially compromise the district's ability to provide safe, affordable water.
