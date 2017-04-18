Judge gives attorney in murder case more time to prepare
The Superior Court judge presiding over the case of one of the suspects charged in the murder of a Honduran national gave the attorneys representing him more time on Wednesday to continue preparing the case. When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Ray Vacca of the Yuma County Public Defender's Office, informed the court that he is writing two new motions, which he expects to file next week, and has completed several witness interviews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC