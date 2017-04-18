Judge gives attorney in murder case m...

Judge gives attorney in murder case more time to prepare

The Superior Court judge presiding over the case of one of the suspects charged in the murder of a Honduran national gave the attorneys representing him more time on Wednesday to continue preparing the case. When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Ray Vacca of the Yuma County Public Defender's Office, informed the court that he is writing two new motions, which he expects to file next week, and has completed several witness interviews.

