Jeff Mitchell: Dorothy's needs help
Jeff Mitchell: Dorothy's needs help A successful program at Dorothy's Place in Chinatown designed to assist exclusively homeless women will be shut down. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pNpTp2 A successful program at Dorothy's Place in Chinatown designed to assist exclusively homeless women will be shut down for a few months April 30 due to a snafu with state grant funding.
