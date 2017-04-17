Immigration fears could worsen ag lab...

Immigration fears could worsen ag labor shortage

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Monterey County Herald

People wait in a long passport line at the Steinbeck Post Office in Salinas on Thursday. SALINAS >> For years, agricultural leaders in Monterey County and nationwide have expressed concerns about ongoing labor shortages that affect everything from harvesting capacity and amount of acres planted to whether produce is picked or rots in the fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr 4 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 280,365,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC