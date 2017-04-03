Hundreds march in Salinas for Cesar C...

Hundreds march in Salinas for Cesar Chavez Day.

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Weekly

Activists, farm workers, and residents of East Salinas celebrated the legacy of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez April 2 with an event that was equal parts activism and family entertainment. Hundreds of people, many holding small United Farm Workers flags or picket signs with slogans like "Immigrants Make America Great," assembled at the parking lot of Cesar Chavez Park early Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) 14 hr Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Mon replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb '17 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,175 • Total comments across all topics: 280,056,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC