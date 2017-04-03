Hundreds march in Salinas for Cesar Chavez Day.

Activists, farm workers, and residents of East Salinas celebrated the legacy of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez April 2 with an event that was equal parts activism and family entertainment. Hundreds of people, many holding small United Farm Workers flags or picket signs with slogans like "Immigrants Make America Great," assembled at the parking lot of Cesar Chavez Park early Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.