Hartnell administrators gets statewide award
SALINAS >> Jaqueline Cruz, vice president of advancement and development for Hartnell College, has been chosen to receive a 2017 Latina Advocate Award by Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, a non-profit advocacy organization based in Los Angeles. Cruz, 37, was nominated by Assemblywoman Anna Caballero and chosen for the work she's been doing in the community for more than two decades, beginning with her participation in the non-profit sector.
