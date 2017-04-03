Growers agree to provide clean drinking water in the Salinas Valley.
Sheri Braden, president of the San Lucas Water District, stands next to her weekly water supply. San Lucas has been on bottled water restrictions since October 2016 after two tests found the well supplying drinking water had elevated levels of nitrates.
