Gov. Brown faces a skeptical Assembly Democratic caucus as he pitches transportation plan
Gov. Jerry Brown is making a rare cameo at an Assembly Democratic caucus gathering on Wednesday, giving an in-person sales pitch for his $52-billion transportation plan . But he'll be facing a wary audience of fellow Democrats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Tue
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Mon
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb '17
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Towed to many times
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC