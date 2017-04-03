Gov. Brown faces a skeptical Assembly...

Gov. Brown faces a skeptical Assembly Democratic caucus as he pitches transportation plan

Gov. Jerry Brown is making a rare cameo at an Assembly Democratic caucus gathering on Wednesday, giving an in-person sales pitch for his $52-billion transportation plan . But he'll be facing a wary audience of fellow Democrats.

