Founders Day celebrates Salinas

Founders Day celebrates Salinas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Founders Day celebrates the history of Salinas Its the City's 149th Birthday. Come to the Train Station and help celebrate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Tue Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb '17 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb '17 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb '17 Towed to many times 10
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Monterey County was issued at April 06 at 3:17AM PDT

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC