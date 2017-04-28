Fashion show for cancer research
Fashion show draws support, attention to cancer research Salinas residents Sam and Shirley Lavorato were honored for their long-standing and unwavering support. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2qh3v7v Forty-four cancer survivors including several children proudly walked that runway walk on Friday for the American Cancer Society's annual Celebration of Life Fashion Show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC