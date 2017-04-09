Faithful observe Palm Sunday in Salinas
Faithful observe Palm Sunday in Salinas Hundreds of parishioners filled morning Masses at St. Mary's in Closter Park. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2nY1qfn Families wait to be blessed outside the church on Palm Sunday, April 9th, 2017, at St. Mary of the Nativity Catholic Church in Salinas, CA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb '17
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Towed to many times
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC