Emergency womena s homeless shelter in Salinas to close

23 hrs ago

Salinas >> The Women Alive shelter located at Dorothy's Place in Chinatown will close its doors by the end of April, leaving unaccompanied women without walk-in emergency shelter services in Monterey County unless it can raise $50,000 by the end of the month. “There are no program problems, it's just a matter of not enough resources coming in in our first three months,” said Jill Allen, the executive director of Franciscan Workers of Junipero Serra, which operates the shelter.

