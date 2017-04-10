DA finds Salinas City Councilman Tony Villegas violated no laws.

The rumor turned out to be true: Salinas City Councilman John "Tony" Villegas- who won the November election for District 6 in an upset beating 18-year incumbent Jyl Lutes-did not live in District 6 at the time of the election. From mid-September through Feb. 18, he lived in places outside of the district .

