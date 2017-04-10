Charges filed in Christina Williams c...

Charges filed in Christina Williams case, arraignment expected May 9

Salinas >> Charges were filed Friday morning against Charles Holifield in the slaying of Christina Williams. He is expected to be arraigned on May 9, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

