Camp Pico Blanco could remain isolated by road closure for years
Salinas >> After surviving three wildfires including last summer's Soberanes Fire, Camp Pico Blanco is likely to remain closed for an extended period due to the winter storms. The camp is isolated, along with other residents of the most remote parts of Palo Colorado Road, by a road outage that is not high on Monterey County's repair priority list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Tue
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC