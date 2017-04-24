Camp Pico Blanco could remain isolate...

Camp Pico Blanco could remain isolated by road closure for years

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> After surviving three wildfires including last summer's Soberanes Fire, Camp Pico Blanco is likely to remain closed for an extended period due to the winter storms. The camp is isolated, along with other residents of the most remote parts of Palo Colorado Road, by a road outage that is not high on Monterey County's repair priority list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home Tue Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr 14 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr 14 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr 4 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr 3 replying to idiots 15
Victory Outreach Mar '17 Seven 1
More Russians In Government Mar '17 Agent Orange Orifice 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,581 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC