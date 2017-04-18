California rains muddy farm fields, h...

California rains muddy farm fields, higher vegetable prices soak shoppers

Record rains are a double-edged sword for California's Salinas Valley: While the recent deluge virtually ended the state's historic drought, it also created muddy, unworkable fields - sending prices for everything from kale to cauliflower soaring. The famed agricultural region just south of Silicon Valley is usually a springtime sea of green vegetables.

