California Attorney General comes to Salinas
SALINAS >> In a nod to Latinos and agricultural workers in the Salinas Valley, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will headline a “know your rights” forum on Monday. Becerra, who began his tenure in January after a 24-year career in Congress, will make his first appearance in Monterey County as California's top law enforcement officer.
