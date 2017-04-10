Alleged murderer's attorney requests trial date
The defense attorney representing Jose Sorto and the prosecution appeared to have reached an impasse Wednesday on resolving the case through a plea agreement for the defendant, who has been charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 27-year-old Honduras man. When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Paul Abbate informed the court that a settlement conference had been held, but he and the prosecution were unable to come to a resolution.
