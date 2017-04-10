Alleged murderer's attorney requests ...

Alleged murderer's attorney requests trial date

The defense attorney representing Jose Sorto and the prosecution appeared to have reached an impasse Wednesday on resolving the case through a plea agreement for the defendant, who has been charged in the kidnapping and murder of a 27-year-old Honduras man. When asked to provide an update on the status of the case, attorney Paul Abbate informed the court that a settlement conference had been held, but he and the prosecution were unable to come to a resolution.

