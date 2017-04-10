AgTech Summit to include drones,`idea incubator' Salinas Valley Ag Tech Summit will be held this Wednesday at Hartnell College's Alisal Campus Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2pnidJ3 Drone demos, a self-driving tractor, presentations of latest crop protection technology, farm security, pitches in an `idea incubator' and applying data on the farm, are just a few of the highlights of this year's Salinas Valley Ag Tech Summit. The fourth annual summit will be held this Wednesday at Hartnell College's Alisal Campus, which houses the Agricultural Business & Technology Institute and holds most of the college's agriculture programs.

