a Dreamera picked up by ICE in Monterey County Jail
SALINAS >> A young Salinas man who earned temporary legalization under a program promoted during the Obama administration is awaiting deportation in a Northern California detention center. He's one of only a handful of “dreamers” - what students are called who gained temporary residency through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - to have been detained for possible deportation nationwide since Donald Trump became president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC