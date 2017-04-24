a Dreamera picked up by ICE in Monter...

a Dreamera picked up by ICE in Monterey County Jail

SALINAS >> A young Salinas man who earned temporary legalization under a program promoted during the Obama administration is awaiting deportation in a Northern California detention center. He's one of only a handful of “dreamers” ­- what students are called who gained temporary residency through Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - to have been detained for possible deportation nationwide since Donald Trump became president.

