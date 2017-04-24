33rd Annual California Indian Market & Peace Dance
One Earth One People Peace Vision and the San Juan Intertribal Council is billed as a "living prayer for world peace" along with a show and sale of arts and crafts. Included are basketry, dance regalia, dolls, dream catchers, drums, jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculpture, weavings and more! Entertainment: * Xipe Totec Aztec Dancers will present the Fire Dance and White Eagle Dance celebrating Cinco De Mayo both days at 3 and 5 p.m. Audiences are invited by the Aztec Dancers and maestro Gerardo Salinas of Mexico City to participate in the World Peace Dance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Tue
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr 14
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr 14
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr 4
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr 3
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC