33rd Annual California Indian Market ...

33rd Annual California Indian Market & Peace Dance

One Earth One People Peace Vision and the San Juan Intertribal Council is billed as a "living prayer for world peace" along with a show and sale of arts and crafts. Included are basketry, dance regalia, dolls, dream catchers, drums, jewelry, paintings, pottery, sculpture, weavings and more! Entertainment: * Xipe Totec Aztec Dancers will present the Fire Dance and White Eagle Dance celebrating Cinco De Mayo both days at 3 and 5 p.m. Audiences are invited by the Aztec Dancers and maestro Gerardo Salinas of Mexico City to participate in the World Peace Dance.

