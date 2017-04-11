10 named THRIVE Accelerator winners
Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2onIA23 From left, Nolan Paul of Driscoll's, Dr. Amitava Bhaduri, Miku Jha and Rob Rourke of AgShift at the THRIVE Accelerator Seed Camp reception on Tuesday at the Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology in Salinas. Ten winners of the 2017 THRIVE Accelerator Program in Salinas were announced on Tuesday evening at a reception at the Taylor Building, which officially kicked off this year's AgTech Summit.
