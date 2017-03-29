UFW ordered to pay $1.2M in unpaid wa...

UFW ordered to pay $1.2M in unpaid wages, overtime

Yesterday

UFW ordered to pay $1.2M in unpaid wages, overtime United Farm Workers of America lost a class-action lawsuit filed by UFW employees in California. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2oA95Ac United Farm Workers of America lost a class-action lawsuit filed by its employees, and has been ordered by a judge to pay $1.2 million in unpaid overtime and other penalties.

Salinas, CA

