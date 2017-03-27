Two dead, one injured in Salinas in s...

Two dead, one injured in Salinas in separate shooting incidents over the weekend.

19 hrs ago

A hail of bullets unleashed in Salinas Saturday night felled two cousins-one fatally-followed by a second shooting less than 24 hours later that took the life of another man, Salinas Police reported. Two male cousins were hanging out drinking beer together in a home's driveway in the 200 Block of Dennis Avenue just after 11pm on Saturday, March 25, when two suspects approached them and opened fire.

