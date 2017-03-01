The Dangers of Falling: Part 3
Just a few short weeks ago, Princetta Blackmon fell in her bathtub at home in Salinas. She was taken to Natividad Medical Center where doctors diagnosed her with several injuries, and since then, things haven't been the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Russians In Government
|18 hr
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Feb 27
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC