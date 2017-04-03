Students to stay home, farmworkers to march for Cesar Chavez
In this March 7, 1979, file photo, United Farm Workers President Cesar Chavez talks to striking Salinas Valley farmworkers during a large rally in Salinas, Calif. California and several other states will honor Chavez by closing schools and state offices Friday, March 31,.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb '17
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb '17
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Towed to many times
|10
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC