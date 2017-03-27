Soledad becomes a sanctuary city, Salinas and county sign on to support federal lawsuits.
At a March 7 meeting, Salinas City Council voted unanimously in closed session to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. They announced the decision at a press conference immediately after that meeting, then again in open session, pictured.
Salinas Discussions
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb '17
|PSUfan
|1
