Sinkhole snarls traffic Thursday morning on Monterey-Salinas Highway

Salinas >> A sinkhole wreaked havoc on Monterey-Salinas Highway on Thursday morning with motorists ensnared in a one-lane traffic control situation until early afternoon when repairs were completed. “The sinkhole and the culvert being replaced are all related and being handled at the same time,” said Jim Shivers, Caltrans spokesman, in an email.

