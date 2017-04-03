Salinas Valley activists call for chl...

Salinas Valley activists call for chlorpyrifos ban

Friday Mar 31

Cesar Lara, executive director of the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, right, speaks at a protest of the farmworking community on Friday at the Old County Jail in Salinas. Protesters are demanding that Gov. Jerry Brown step up to enact a statewide ban of the brain-harming organophosphate pesticide chlorpyrifos.

