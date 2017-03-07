City of Salinas to sue Trump over sanctuary city order The Salinas City Council unanimously voted to challenging Trump's executive order against sanctuary cities. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mDDXSY The Salinas City Council unanimously voted for the city to file a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order against sanctuary cities in order to protect the city's residents as well as its federal funding.

