Salinas to sue Trump
City of Salinas to sue Trump over sanctuary city order The Salinas City Council unanimously voted to challenging Trump's executive order against sanctuary cities. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mDDXSY The Salinas City Council unanimously voted for the city to file a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order against sanctuary cities in order to protect the city's residents as well as its federal funding.
