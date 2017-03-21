Salinas teacher wins CTA human rights award
SALINAS >> A year ago, Sherwood Elementary teacher Oscar Ramos was recognized for his dedication to students in a documentary broadcast on PBS. But it turns out Ramos, 44, not only dedicates vast amounts of time and effort to his own students in Salinas, but to many in Hollister, where he grew up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC