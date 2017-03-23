Salinas supports Trump lawsuits
The city of Salinas signed an Amicus Curiae, also known as Friend of the Court briefs, in both the Santa Clara County and San Francisco City/County lawsuits challenging President Trump's draft executive order against sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
