Salinas homicide victim identified
Salinas >> Police have identified the victim of a Thursday night homicide in Salinas as Jess Carl Gonzales, 43, of Salinas. Gonzales was shot as he was walking on North Main Street at Massa Street, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb '17
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC