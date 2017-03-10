Salinas child murder trial to be set on April 7
Salinas murder case trial date involving two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit will be set on April 7 Salinas child murder trial to be set on April 7 Salinas murder case trial date involving two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit will be set on April 7 Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mbcncq A trial date for the Salinas murder case involving two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit is expected to be set on April 7. A date was expected to be set on Friday morning when defendants Tami Huntsman, 40, and Gonzalo Curiel, 19, and their lawyers came together in the courtroom, "On April 7 we will 100 percent set a trial date," said Monterey County Superior Court Judge Pamela Butler during Friday's hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|14 hr
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC