Salinas murder case trial date involving two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit will be set on April 7 Salinas child murder trial to be set on April 7 Salinas murder case trial date involving two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit will be set on April 7 Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mbcncq A trial date for the Salinas murder case involving two children whose bodies were found in a Redding storage unit is expected to be set on April 7. A date was expected to be set on Friday morning when defendants Tami Huntsman, 40, and Gonzalo Curiel, 19, and their lawyers came together in the courtroom, "On April 7 we will 100 percent set a trial date," said Monterey County Superior Court Judge Pamela Butler during Friday's hearing.

