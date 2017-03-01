Riker Street sidewalk project underway in Salinas
By the end of June, the city will have spent $2.6 million on streets and sidewalk repairs, according to city officials. Officials said the city's fourth sidewalk repair project began with a one-third-mile stretch of Riker Street to replace damaged sidewalks on both sides from Acacia Street to San Luis Street.
