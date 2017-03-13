Restaurant workers accused of soaking...

Restaurant workers accused of soaking mentally disabled man with dirty mop water

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Chron

Restaurant workers are accused of attacking a mentally disabled man with dirty mop water at a McDonald's on Milwaukee's east side. Police said officers were driving past the McDonald's near North Avenue and Oakland last Thursday night, when the store manager flagged them down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victory Outreach Mar 15 Seven 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Mar 14 Teresa Nichols 36
More Russians In Government Mar 3 Agent Orange Orifice 1
Trump Dump Rumor Feb 28 paper pleeeeese 1
Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale Feb 28 Guburtzy Valley R... 1
Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15) Feb 25 Towed to many times 10
Where can I buy some blue shorts Feb 21 PSUfan 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,395 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC