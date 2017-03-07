Rafael Mexican Grill is super friendly, super good
Rafael Mexican Grill is super friendly, super good It's conveniently located in the shopping center at Boronda and Natividad Roads Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2mCUK92 At the intersection of Natividad and Boronda Road on Salinas' far northeast side is a commercial center that offers a variety of shopping and dining opportunities. When I've been in the area in the past, I've stopped by the Mexican restaurant there and ordered take out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Feb 27
|Eliene Oliveira
|35
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
|Soledad becomes 'Gateway to Pinnacles' (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC