Quick Bites
The Pacific Grove Chamber of Commerce and the City of Pacific Grove recently awarded Jeninni Kitchen and Wine Bar the Award of Excellence for the Best Restaurant in Pacific Grove. California-based beverage retailer BevMo! launched its annual 5-cent wine sale March 21. The sale, which is occurring at all 145 California locations including Salinas and Carmel, will last until Easter Sunday, April 16. At the sale, customers can choose from 300 wines and buy one bottle at regular price and receive the second bottle for a nickel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victory Outreach
|Mar 15
|Seven
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Mar 14
|Teresa Nichols
|36
|More Russians In Government
|Mar 3
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Trump Dump Rumor
|Feb 28
|paper pleeeeese
|1
|Trump's Greenfield Home 4Sale
|Feb 28
|Guburtzy Valley R...
|1
|Village North Lagoon Security think they are Cops (Apr '15)
|Feb 25
|Towed to many times
|10
|Where can I buy some blue shorts
|Feb 21
|PSUfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC